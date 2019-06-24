Union College to partner with Senture











Union College is proud to announce the recent corporate partnership between the Union College Division of Online and Graduate Studies and Senture LLC.

Through the Corporate Partner Program, Union College will become a preferred education partner for employees at Senture. In return, Senture employees will receive a tuition discount on courses and programs offered through the Union College Division of Online and Graduate Studies.

“We are proud to have such a fantastic organization as Senture LLC to work with,” said Dr. David Williams, Dean for the School of Professional and Graduate Studies at Union College. “We believe this partnership will further strengthen our online and graduate degree programs.”

Senture works with agencies across the U.S. Federal government as well as commercial organizations, serving as a trusted multi-channel contact center and data management operations. Headquartered in London, KY, Senture has call center locations in London, Monticello, Williamsburg, and Annville KY.

Union College offers fully-online undergraduate programs in Business, Management, Law Enforcement, and Substance Abuse Counseling. Union College’s 10-course MBA, MS in Administration, and MS in Athletic Administration programs can be completed in 5 terms. All of Union College’s online programs are offered in convenient 8-week courses with multiple admission dates throughout the year.

For more information about Union College, visit www.unionky.edu/online