Union College President receives Visionary Award













Members of the community came together Tuesday night at The Corbin Center to recognize Union College President Dr. Marcia Hawkins, the 2018 recipient of the Daniel Boone Visionary Award.

In introducing Dr. Hawkins Tuesday, Mike Sharpe, chairman of the finance committee for the Mountain Laurel District of the Boy Scouts of America, which sponsors the award, said she was selected to receive the award because of the difference she has made in her six years at the college.

“We can all feel a difference in just those six years,” Sharpe said. “The reach of what you are doing there is far greater than just Barbourville and Knox County. You are making a difference by developing leaders.”

Hawkins said while she was born and raised in Texas, her story actually began in Kentucky in 1799. When

pioneer Daniel Boone set out for the Missouri area of the Louisiana Territory after receiving a land grant from the Spanish governor, one of his traveling companions was Phillip Miller, her great, great, great, great-grandfather.

Hawkins explained that if Miller had not elected to travel to Missouri with Boone, she would not be back in Kentucky.

“Everything you do affects other people,” Hawkins reminded the audience. “We usually know the immediate consequences of our actions, but most often we don’t know just how far the affects will go. That is why it is so important to act honorably, responsibly, kindly and to be a help to others whenever you see that opportunity. Scouting encourages our young people to do just that.”

Hawkins quoted President Franklin Roosevelt who said, “Keep your eyes on the stars and your feet on the ground.”

“I believe vision is all about reaching for those stars. Imagining a brighter future,” Hawkins said adding that moving forward is only possible with a team that honors and respects and trusts each other.

Hawkins said the faculty, staff and administration has a vision for Union College and she is proud to be working towards that vision.

Hawkins added that achieving that vision would not be possible without the help of various community leaders.

“The award is also their award. And I will gratefully accept it on behalf of us all,” Hawkins said.