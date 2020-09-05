Unemployment rates rise locally, across state between June and July











Unemployment rates rose in every Kentucky county between June 2020 and July 2020, and unemployment rates rose in 109 Kentucky counties between July 2019 and July 2020, including Whitley, Laurel, Knox, Bell and McCreary counties, according to figures from the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

One factor in the unemployment rate increase could have been Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s July 27 executive order closing all bars for two weeks effective July 28, and limiting restaurant seating to 25 percent of pre-pandemic capacity indoors.

Whitley County’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.4 percent in June 2020 to 7.2 percent in July 2020. Whitley County’s July 2020 unemployment rate was 1.4 percent higher than the July 2019 unemployment rate.

During February 2020, which was the last full month before COVID-19 shutdowns started, Whitley County’s unemployment rate was 5.0 percent.

Laurel County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.0 percent in June 2020 to 6.8 percent in July 2020. Laurel County’s July 2020 unemployment rate was 1.2 percent higher than the July 2019 unemployment rate.

During February 2020, Laurel County’s unemployment rate was 4.8 percent.

Knox County’s unemployment increased from 6.6 percent in June 2020 to 8.6 percent in July 2020. Knox County’s July 2020 unemployment rate was 1.8 percent higher than the July 2019 unemployment rate.

Knox County’s February 2020 unemployment rate was 5.5 percent.

Bell County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.7 percent in June 2020 to 7.8 percent in July 2020. Bell County’s July 2020 unemployment rate was 0.4 percent higher than the July 2019 unemployment rate.

Bell County’s February 2020 unemployment rate was 7.1 percent.

McCreary County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.4 in June 2020 to 7.4 percent in July 2020. McCreary County’s July 2020 unemployment rate was 1.0 percent higher than the July 2019 unemployment rate.

McCreary County’s February 2020 unemployment rate was 6.6. percent.

Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 4.2 percent. It was followed by Carlisle and Pendleton counties, 4.5 percent each; Cumberland, Hancock, Shelby, Spencer and Washington counties, 4.6 percent each; and Todd and Woodford counties, 4.7 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 15.3 percent. It was followed by Harlan County, 12.9 percent; Martin County, 11.1 percent; Letcher County, 11 percent; Leslie County, 10.8 percent; Breathitt County, 10.6 percent; Perry County, 9.8 percent; Floyd County, 9.7 percent; Knott County, 9.4 percent; and Carter, Clay, Elliott and Pike counties, 9 percent each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels listed here are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes.

The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 6.2 percent for July 2020, and 10.5 percent for the nation.

Kentucky’s unemployment rate increased from 5.0 percent in June 2020 to 6.2 percent in July 2020. Kentucky’s July 2020 unemployment rate 1.4 percent higher than the July 2019 rate.

Kentucky’s February 2020 unemployment rate was 4.4 percent.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 12,307 people with 11,416 employed and 891 unemployed. Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 1,879,153 people with 1,762,388 employed and 116,765 unemployed.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.