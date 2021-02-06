Unemployment rates increase locally in Whitley, Knox, Laurel, Bell, McCreary counties











Unemployment rates increased in Whitley, Knox, Laurel, Bell and McCreary counties between November 2020 and December 2020, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Whitley County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.9 percent in November 2020 to 6.5 percent in December 2020. Whitley County’s December 2020 unemployment rate was 1.6 percent higher than the December 2019 unemployment rate.

During February 2020, which was the last full month before COVID-19 shutdowns started, Whitley County’s unemployment rate was 5.0 percent.

Laurel County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.1 percent in November 2020 to 5.8 percent in December 2020. Laurel County’s December 2020 unemployment rate was 1.4 percent higher than the December 2019 unemployment rate.

During February 2020, Laurel County’s unemployment rate was 4.8 percent.

Knox County’s unemployment increased from 6.8 percent in November 2020 to 7.5 percent in December 2020. Knox County’s December 2020 unemployment rate was 1.8 percent higher than the December 2019 unemployment rate.

Knox County’s February 2020 unemployment rate was 5.5 percent.

Bell County’s unemployment rate increased from 6.2 percent in November 2020 to 7.0 percent in December 2020. Bell County’s December 2020 unemployment rate was 0.3 percent higher than the December 2019 unemployment rate.

Bell County’s February 2020 unemployment rate was 7.1 percent.

McCreary County’s unemployment rate increased from 6.2 in November 2020 to 7.3 percent in December 2020. McCreary County’s December 2020 unemployment rate was 1.7 percent higher than the December 2019 unemployment rate.

McCreary County’s February 2020 unemployment rate was 6.6. percent.

Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.9 percent. It was followed by Todd County, 4 percent; Logan County, 4.1 percent; Cumberland, Spencer, Washington and Woodford counties, 4.2 percent each; Shelby County, 4.3 percent; and Green and Monroe counties, 4.4 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 14.8 percent. It was followed by Harlan County, 11.3 percent; Leslie County, 9.9 percent; Carter County, 9.5 percent; Letcher County, 9.1 percent; Elliott, Johnson, Martin and Menifee counties, 9 percent each; and Lewis County, 8.8 percent.

Unemployment rates rose in 114 Kentucky counties between December 2019 and December 2020.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels listed here are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes.

The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 5.7 percent for December 2020, and 6.5 percent for the nation.

Kentucky’s unemployment rate increased from 5.1 percent in November 2020 to 5.7 percent in December 2020. Kentucky’s December 2020 unemployment rate is 1.8 percent higher than the December 2019 rate.

Kentucky’s February 2020 unemployment rate was 4.4 percent.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 13,294 people with 12,435 employed and 859 unemployed. Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 2,007,867 people with 1,893,311 employed and 114,556 unemployed.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.