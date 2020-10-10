Unemployment rates increase in all 120 Kentucky counties











Unemployment rates rose in all 120 Kentucky counties between July 2020 and August 2020 and between August 2019 and August 2020, according to figures from the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Whitley, Laurel, Knox, Bell and McCreary counties also all had August 2020 unemployment rates that were higher than pre-covid-19 levels.

Whitley County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.8 percent in July 2020 to 8.6 percent in August 2020. Whitley County’s August 2020 unemployment rate was 3.6 percent higher than the August 2019 unemployment rate.

During February 2020, which was the last full month before COVID-19 shutdowns started, Whitley County’s unemployment rate was 5.0 percent.

Laurel County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.4 percent in July 2020 to 7.9 percent in August 2020. Laurel County’s August 2020 unemployment rate was 3.0 percent higher than the August 2019 unemployment rate.

During February 2020, Laurel County’s unemployment rate was 4.8 percent.

Knox County’s unemployment increased from 6.8 percent in July 2020 to 9.9 percent in August 2020. Knox County’s August 2020 unemployment rate was 4.0 percent higher than the August 2019 unemployment rate.

Knox County’s February 2020 unemployment rate was 5.5 percent.

Bell County’s unemployment rate increased from 6.3 percent in July 2020 to 9.4 percent in August 2020. Bell County’s August 2020 unemployment rate was 2.4 percent higher than the August 2019 unemployment rate.

Bell County’s February 2020 unemployment rate was 7.1 percent.

McCreary County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.9 in July 2020 to 8.4 percent in August 2020. McCreary County’s August 2020 unemployment rate was 2.9 percent higher than the August 2019 unemployment rate.

McCreary County’s February 2020 unemployment rate was 6.6. percent.

Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 5 percent. It was followed by Carlisle and Cumberland counties, 5.2 percent each; Washington County, 5.4 percent; Henry, Spencer and Todd counties, 5.5 percent each; and Green, Pendleton and Shelby counties, 5.6 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 18.1 percent. It was followed by Harlan County, 16.1 percent; Martin County, 13.7 percent; Letcher County, 13.3 percent; Leslie County, 12.5 percent; Breathitt County, 12.4 percent; Floyd and Perry counties, 11.5 percent; Knott County, 11.1 percent; and Johnson County, 10.8 percent each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels listed here are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes.

The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 7.5 percent for August 2020, and 8.5 percent for the nation.

Kentucky’s unemployment rate increased from 5.0 percent in July 2020 to 7.5 percent in August 2020. Kentucky’s August 2020 unemployment rate 3.3 percent higher than the August 2019 rate.

Kentucky’s February 2020 unemployment rate was 4.4 percent.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 13,327 people with 12,181 employed and 1,146 unemployed. Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 2,004,008 people with 1,854,589 employed and 149,419 unemployed.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.