Unemployment rates for March rise in Knox, Laurel, McCreary counties











Unemployment rates increased in Laurel, Knox, McCreary and Bell counties between February 2021 and March 2021, and stayed the same in Whitley County, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Whitley County

Whitley County’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.4 percent between February 2021 and March 2021. Whitley County’s March 2021 unemployment rate was also the same as the March 2020 unemployment rate.

Laurel County

Laurel County’s unemployment rate increased from 4.8 percent in February 2021 to 4.9 percent in March 2021. Laurel County’s March 2021 unemployment rate was 0.4 percent lower than the March 2020 unemployment rate.

Knox County

Knox County’s unemployment rate increased from 6.6 in February 2021 to 6.8 percent in March 2021. Knox County’s March 2021 unemployment rate was 1.0 percent lower than the March 2020 unemployment rate.

McCreary County

McCreary County’s unemployment rate increased from 6.1 in February 2021 to 6.4 percent in March 2021. McCreary County’s March 2021 unemployment rate was 0.5 percent lower than the March 2020 unemployment rate.

Bell County

Bell County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.7 percent in February 2021 to 5.9 percent in March 2021. Bell County’s March 2021 unemployment rate was 1.6 percent lower than the March 2020 unemployment rate.

Statewide unemployment

Kentucky’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.1 percent in February 2021 to 5.0 percent in March 2021. Kentucky’s March 2021 unemployment rate is 0.1 percent higher than the March 2020 rate.

Oldham, Todd and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the Commonwealth at 3.8 percent each. They were followed by Logan, Shelby, Spencer and Washington counties, 3.9 percent each; and Green, Scott and Taylor counties, 4 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 13.6 percent. It was followed by Harlan County, 9.4 percent; Martin County, 9.3 percent; Breathitt County, 8.6 percent; Leslie County, 8.5 percent; Carter, Lewis and Menifee counties, 8.4 percent; Elliott County, 8.3 percent; and Johnson County, 8 percent.

Unemployment rates fell in 81 Kentucky counties between March 2020 and March 2021, rose in 31, and stayed the same in eight counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).

The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 5 percent for March 2021, and 6.2 percent for the nation.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 13,648 people with 12,907 employed and 741 unemployed. Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 1,981,069 people with 1,881,895 employed and 99,174 unemployed.

Annual unemployment rates

Annual unemployment rates increased in 119 Kentucky counties in 2020 compared to 2019, and decreased in Clinton County, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).

Statewide, the unemployment rate increased from 4.1 percent in 2019 to 6.6 percent in 2020.

The unemployment rate for Whitley County increased from 4.9 percent in 2019 to 7.1 percent in 2020.

The unemployment rate for Knox County increased from 5.7 percent in 2019 to 8.2 percent in 2020.

The unemployment rate for Laurel County increased from 4.7 percent in 2019 to 6.9 percent in 2020.

The unemployment rate for Bell County increased from 6.2 percent in 2019 to 7.8 percent in 2020.

The unemployment rate for McCreary County increased from 5.8 percent in 2019 to 7.3 percent in 2020.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.