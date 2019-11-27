Unemployment rates drops in Whitley, Knox, Laurel counties











Unemployment rates fell in 85 Kentucky counties – including Whitley, Laurel and Knox counties – between October 2018 and October 2019, rose in 24 and stayed the same in 11 counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Whitley County’s unemployment rate decreased from 4.6 percent in October 2018 to 4.4 percent in October 2019. Whitley County’s October unemployment rate was 0.1 percent lower than September’s unemployment rate.

Laurel County’s unemployment rate decreased from 4.7 percent in October 2018 to 4.3 percent in October 2019. Laurel County’s October unemployment rate was 0.1 percent lower than September’s unemployment rate.

Knox County’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.6 percent in October 2018 to 5.2 percent in October 2019. Knox County’s October unemployment rate was the same as September’s unemployment rate.

Bell County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.5 percent in October 2018 to 6.4 percent in October 2019. Bell County’s October unemployment rate was 0.1 percent lower than September’s unemployment rate.

McCreary County’s unemployment decreased from 5.6 percent in October 2018 to 5.2 percent in October 2019. McCreary County’s October unemployment rate was 0.3 percent lower than September’s rate.

Fayette and Oldham counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the Commonwealth at 2.8 percent each, followed by Boone and Woodford counties at 2.9 percent each; Campbell, Henry, Pendleton, Scott and Shelby counties, 3 percent each; and Jessamine, Kenton and Spencer counties, 3.1 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 10.9 percent. It was followed by Harlan County, 10.3 percent; Leslie County, 8.8 percent; Letcher County, 7.6 percent; Elliott County, 7 percent; Lewis County, 6.9 percent; Breathitt County, 6.7 percent; Bell and Owsley counties, 6.4 percent each; and Knott, Martin and Wolfe counties, 6.2 percent each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels listed here are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes.

The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3.7 percent for October 2019, and 3.3 percent for the nation.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 14,022 people with 13,400 employed and 622 unemployed. Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 2,074,620 people with 1,997,755 employed and 76,865 unemployed.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.