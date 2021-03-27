Unemployment rates drop locally in Whitley, Laurel, Knox, Bell counties











Unemployment rates decreased in Whitley, Knox, Laurel, Bell and McCreary counties between December 2020 and January 2021, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Whitley County

Whitley County’s unemployment rate decreased from 6.5 percent in December 2020 to 5.6 percent in January 2021. Whitley County’s January 2021 unemployment rate was 0.1 percent higher than the January 2020 unemployment rate.

During February 2020, which was the last full month before COVID-19 shutdowns started, Whitley County’s unemployment rate was 5.0 percent.

Laurel County

Laurel County’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.8 percent in December 2020 to 5.0 percent in January 2021. Laurel County’s January 2021 unemployment rate was 0.2 percent lower than the January 2020 unemployment rate.

During February 2020, Laurel County’s unemployment rate was 4.8 percent.

Knox County

Knox County’s unemployment decreased from 7.5 percent in December 2020 to 6.7 percent in January 2021. Knox County’s January 2021 unemployment rate was 0.4 percent higher than the January 2020 unemployment rate.

Knox County’s February 2020 unemployment rate was 5.5 percent.

Bell County

Bell County’s unemployment rate decreased from 7.0 percent in December 2020 to 6.0 percent in January 2021. Bell County’s January 2021 unemployment rate was 1.8 percent lower than the January 2020 unemployment rate.

Bell County’s February 2020 unemployment rate was 7.1 percent.

McCreary County

McCreary County’s unemployment rate decreased from 7.3 in December 2020 to 6.0 percent in January 2021. McCreary County’s January 2021 unemployment rate was 1.3 percent lower than the January 2020 unemployment rate.

McCreary County’s February 2020 unemployment rate was 6.6. percent.

Statewide unemployment

Kentucky’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.4 percent in December 2020 to 5.3 percent in January 2021. Kentucky’s January 2021 unemployment rate is 0.8 percent higher than the January 2020 rate.

Kentucky’s February 2020 unemployment rate was 4.4 percent.

Todd County recorded the lowest January 2021 jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.6 percent. It was followed by Logan County, 3.7 percent; Oldham and Woodford counties, 3.8 percent each; Washington County, 3.9 percent; Cumberland, Green, Scott and Taylor counties, 4 percent; and Bourbon, Clinton and Monroe counties, 4.1 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest January 2021 unemployment rate at 14.3 percent. It was followed by Harlan County, 9.9 percent; Elliott County, 9.5 percent; Martin County, 9.1 percent; Leslie County, 9 percent; Lewis and Menifee counties, 8.9 percent; Carter County, 8.7 percent; and Johnson and Letcher counties, 8.2 percent.

Unemployment rates fell in 66 Kentucky counties between January 2020 and January 2021, rose in 48, and stayed the same in six counties, according to the KYSTATS.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels listed here are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 5.3 percent for January 2021, and 6.3 percent for the nation.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 13,539 people with 12,783 employed and 756 unemployed. Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 1,967,353 people with 1,862,821 employed and 104,532 unemployed.