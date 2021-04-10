Unemployment rates drop in Whitley, Laurel and Bell counties











Unemployment rates decreased in Whitley, Laurel, and Bell counties between January 2021 and February 2021, increased in McCreary County during that same time period, and stayed the same in Knox County, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Whitley County

Whitley County’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.6 percent in January 2021 to 5.4 percent in February 2021. Whitley County’s February 2021 unemployment rate was 0.4 percent higher than the February 2020 unemployment rate.

February 2020 was the last full month before COVID-19 shutdowns started going into effect.

Laurel County

Laurel County’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.0 percent in January 2021 to 4.8 percent in February 2021. Laurel County’s February 2021 unemployment rate was the same as the February 2020 unemployment rate.

Bell County

Bell County’s unemployment rate decreased from 6.0 percent in January 2021 to 5.7 percent in February 2021. Bell County’s February 2021 unemployment rate was 1.4 percent lower than the February 2020 unemployment rate.

McCreary County

McCreary County’s unemployment rate increased from 6.0 in January 2021 to 6.1 percent in February 2021. McCreary County’s February 2021 unemployment rate was 0.5 percent lower than the February 2020 unemployment rate.

Knox County

Knox County’s unemployment remained at 6.7 percent between January 2021 and February 2021. Knox County’s February 2021 unemployment rate was 1.2 percent higher than the February 2020 unemployment rate.

Statewide unemployment

Kentucky’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.3 percent in January 2021 to 5.0 percent in February 2021. Kentucky’s February 2021 unemployment rate is 0.6 percent higher than the February 2020 rate.

Oldham and Todd counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the Commonwealth at 3.5 percent. It was followed by Logan County, 3.6 percent; Green, Shelby, Washington and Woodford counties, 3.7 percent each; Cumberland and Spencer counties, 3.8 percent each; and Scott and Taylor counties, 4 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 15.2 percent. It was followed by Menifee County, 9.5 percent; Harlan County, 9.4 percent; Elliott County, 9.3 percent; Lewis County, 9.2 percent: Martin County, 9 percent; Carter County, 8.9 percent; Leslie County, 8.6 percent; Livingston County, 8.2 percent; and Johnson County, 8.1 percent.

Unemployment rates rose in 69 Kentucky counties between February 2020 and February 2021, fell in 43, and stayed the same in eight counties, according to the KYSTATS.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels listed here are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes.

The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 5 percent for February 2021, and 6.6 percent for the nation.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 13,719 people with 12,973 employed and 746 unemployed. Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 1,973,763 people with 1,874,296 employed and 99,467 unemployed.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.