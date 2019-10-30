Unemployment rates drop in Whitley, Knox and Laurel counties











Unemployment rates rose in 18 Kentucky counties between September 2018 and September 2019, fell in 91 – including Whitley, Knox and Laurel counties – and stayed the same in 11 counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Whitley County’s unemployment rate decreased from 4.7 percent in September 2018 to 4.5 percent in September 2019. Whitley County’s September unemployment rate was 0.7 percent lower than August’s unemployment rate.

Laurel County’s unemployment rate decreased from 4.9 percent in September 2018 to 4.4 percent in September 2019. Laurel County’s September unemployment rate was 0.6 percent lower than August’s unemployment rate.

Knox County’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.7 percent in September 2018 to 5.2 percent in September 2019. Knox County’s September unemployment rate was 0.9 percent lower than August’s unemployment rate.

Bell County’s unemployment rate increased from 6.0 percent in September 2018 to 6.4 percent in September 2019. Bell County’s September unemployment rate was 1.1 percent lower than August’s unemployment rate.

McCreary County’s unemployment decreased from 5.7 percent in September 2018 to 5.3 percent in September 2019. McCreary County’s September unemployment rate was 0.8 percent lower than August’s rate.

Fayette, Oldham, and Woodford counties all recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 2.8 percent each. It was followed by Boone County at 2.9 percent; Campbell and Pendleton counties, 3.0 percent each; Cumberland, Henry, Kenton, Scott, and Shelby counties, 3.1 percent each.

Harlan County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 11.9 percent. It was followed by Magoffin County, 11.3 percent; Leslie County, 9.4 percent; Letcher County, 7.7 percent; Lewis County, 7.4 percent; Elliott County, 7.3 percent; Carter County, 7.2 percent; Lawrence County, 6.6 percent; Martin County, 6.5 percent; Bell County, 6.4 percent.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends.

The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3.8 percent for September 2019, and 3.3 percent for the nation.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 13,988 people with 13,352 employed and 636 unemployed. Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 2,069,724 people with 1,991,922 employed and 77,802 unemployed.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.