Unemployment rates drop in Whitley, Knox and Laurel counties











Unemployment rates decreased in Whitley, Laurel, Knox, McCreary and Bell counties between June 2021 and July 2021, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Whitley County

Whitley County’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.9 percent in June 2021 to 5.2 percent in July 2021. Whitley County’s July 2021 unemployment rate was 1.6 percent lower than the July 2020 unemployment rate.

Laurel County

Laurel County’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.4 percent in June 2021 to 4.7 percent in July 2021. Laurel County’s July 2021 unemployment rate was 1.6 percent lower than the July 2020 unemployment rate.

Knox County

Knox County’s unemployment rate decreased from 7.2 in June 2021 to 6.3 percent in July 2021. Knox County’s July 2021 unemployment rate was 1.7 percent lower than the July 2020 unemployment rate.

McCreary County

McCreary County’s unemployment rate decreased from 7.1 in June 2021 to 6.0 percent in July 2021. McCreary County’s July 2021 unemployment rate was 0.8 percent lower than the July 2020 unemployment rate.

Bell County

Bell County’s unemployment rate decreased from 7.1 percent in June 2021 to 6.0 percent in July 2021. Bell County’s July 2021 unemployment rate was 1.2 percent lower than the July 2020 unemployment rate.

Statewide unemployment

Kentucky’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.5 percent in June 2021 to 4.7 percent in July 2021. Kentucky’s July 2021 unemployment rate was 1.4 percent lower than the July 2020 rate.

Cumberland and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the commonwealth at 3.5 percent each. They were followed by Boone and Scott counties, 3.7 percent each; and Bourbon, Carlisle, Fayette, Taylor, Todd and Washington counties, 3.9 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 12.1 percent. It was followed by Martin County, 9.7 percent; Harlan County, 9.2 percent; Breathitt County, 9 percent; Leslie County, 8 percent; Elliott and Letcher counties, 7.9 percent each; Knott County, 7.7 percent; and Carter and Lewis counties, 7.6 percent each.

Unemployment rates fell in 116 Kentucky counties between July 2020 and July 2021, rose in two (Owsley and Spencer), and stayed the same in two counties (Clinton and Lyon), according to KYSTATS.

The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.7 percent for July 2021, and 5.7 percent for the nation.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 13,720 people with 13,009 employed and 711 unemployed. Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 1,994,652 people with 1,900,637 employed and 94,015 unemployed.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.