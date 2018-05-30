Unemployment rates drop across Kentucky, locally













Unemployment rates fell in all 120 Kentucky counties between April 2017 and April 2018, according to the Kentucky Center for Education and Workforce Statistics (KCEWS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Whitley County’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.6 percent in April 2017 to 4.5 percent in April 2018. Whitley County’s April unemployment rate was 0.6 percent lower than March’s unemployment rate.

Laurel County’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.7 percent in April 2017 to 4.5 percent in April 2018. Laurel County’s April unemployment rate was 0.7 percent lower than March’s unemployment rate.

Knox County’s unemployment rate decreased from 7.1 percent in April 2017 to 5.8 percent in April 2018. Knox County’s April unemployment rate was 0.6 percent lower than March’s unemployment rate.

Bell County’s unemployment rate decreased from 7.8 percent in April 2017 to 5.9 percent in April 2018. Bell County’s April unemployment rate was 0.5 percent lower than March’s unemployment rate.

McCreary County’s unemployment rate decreased from 6.2 percent in April 2017 to 5.6 percent in April 2018. McCreary County’s April unemployment rate was 0.6 percent lower than March’s rate.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 2.7 percent. It was followed by Campbell, Oldham and Shelby counties, 2.9 percent each; Fayette, Scott and Spencer counties, 3 percent each; and Boone, Kenton, Marion, Warren and Washington counties, 3.1 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 11.9 percent. It was followed by Lewis County, 8.1 percent; Elliott County, 7.8 percent; Carter County, 7.6 percent; Menifee County, 7.5 percent; Livingston and Wayne counties, 6.9 percent each; Ballard County, 6.8 percent; and Harlan and Owsley counties, 6.7 percent each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends.

The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3.9 percent for April 2018, and 3.7 percent for the nation.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 13,850 people with 13,228 employed and 622 unemployed. Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 2,071,630 people with 1,991,301 employed and 80,329 unemployed.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kcews.ky.gov/KYLMI.