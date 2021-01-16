Unemployment rates decrease in Whitley, Knox and Laurel counties











Unemployment rates decreased in Whitley, Knox, Laurel, Bell and McCreary counties between October 2020 and November 2020, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Whitley County’s unemployment rate decreased from 8.0 percent in October 2020 to 5.8 percent in November 2020. Whitley County’s November 2020 unemployment rate was 1.0 percent higher than the November 2019 unemployment rate.

During February 2020, which was the last full month before COVID-19 shutdowns started, Whitley County’s unemployment rate was 5.0 percent.

Laurel County’s unemployment rate decreased from 6.9 percent in October 2020 to 5.1 percent in November 2020. Laurel County’s November 2020 unemployment rate was 0.8 percent higher than the November 2019 unemployment rate.

During February 2020, Laurel County’s unemployment rate was 4.8 percent.

Knox County’s unemployment decreased from 8.6 percent in October 2020 to 6.7 percent in November 2020. Knox County’s November 2020 unemployment rate was 1.3 percent higher than the November 2019 unemployment rate.

Knox County’s February 2020 unemployment rate was 5.5 percent.

Bell County’s unemployment rate decreased from 8.1 percent in October 2020 to 6.2 percent in November 2020. Bell County’s November 2020 unemployment rate was 0.3 percent lower than the November 2019 unemployment rate.

Bell County’s February 2020 unemployment rate was 7.1 percent.

McCreary County’s unemployment rate decreased from 7.7 in October 2020 to 6.2 percent in November 2020. McCreary County’s November 2020 unemployment rate was 0.8 percent higher than the November 2019 unemployment rate.

McCreary County’s February 2020 unemployment rate was 6.6. percent.

Todd County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.4 percent. It was followed by Oldham County, 3.5 percent; Henry and Logan counties, 3.6 percent each; Carlisle, Cumberland, Green, Shelby, Washington and Woodford counties, 3.8 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 13.9 percent. It was followed by Harlan County, 10.5 percent; Letcher County, 8.8 percent; Leslie County, 8.6 percent; Martin County, 8.4 percent; Floyd County, 8 percent; Knott County, 7.9 percent; Breathitt and Johnson counties, 7.8 percent each; and Perry County, 7.7 percent.

Unemployment rates rose in 104 Kentucky counties between November 2019 and November 2020.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels listed here are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes.

The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 5.1 percent for November 2020, and 6.4 percent for the nation.

Kentucky’s unemployment rate decreased from 6.8 percent in October 2020 to 5.1 percent in November 2020. Kentucky’s November 2020 unemployment rate is 1.3 percent higher than the November 2019 rate.

Kentucky’s February 2020 unemployment rate was 4.4 percent.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 13,529 people with 12,741 employed and 788 unemployed. Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 1,995,581 people with 1,893,480 employed and 102,101 unemployed.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.