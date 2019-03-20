Unemployment rate rises slightly in Whitley; dips in Knox, Laurel counties













Unemployment rates fell in 37 Kentucky counties between January 2018 and January 2019, including Knox and Laurel counties; rose in 72, including Whitley County; and stayed the same in 11 counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Whitley County’s unemployment rate increased from 4.9 percent in January 2018 to 5.0 percent in January 2019. Whitley County’s January unemployment rate was 0.6 percent higher than December’s unemployment rate.

Laurel County’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.0 percent in January 2018 to 4.9 percent in January 2019. Laurel County’s January unemployment rate was 0.4 percent higher than December’s unemployment rate.

Knox County’s unemployment rate decreased from 6.3 percent in January 2018 to 5.8 percent in January 2019. Knox County’s January unemployment rate was 0.5 percent higher than December’s unemployment rate.

Bell County’s unemployment rate decreased from 6.4 percent in January 2018 to 6.3 percent in January 2019. Bell County’s January unemployment rate was 1.1 percent higher than December’s unemployment rate.

McCreary County’s unemployment increased from 6.0 percent in January 2018 to 6.7 percent in January 2019. McCreary County’s January unemployment rate was 1.2 percent higher than December’s rate.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.1 percent. It was followed by Fayette County, 3.3 percent; Oldham and Shelby counties, 3.4 percent each; Scott County, 3.5 percent; Boone and Spencer counties, 3.6 percent each; Anderson County, 3.7 percent; Campbell, Franklin, Henderson, Jessamine, Kenton and Madison counties, 3.8 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 14.2 percent. It was followed by Lewis County, 10.1 percent; Carter County, 10 percent; Elliott County, 9.8 percent; Menifee County, 8.9 percent; Fulton County, 8.8 percent; Wolfe County, 8.6 percent; Lawrence County, 8 percent; Breathitt County, 7.8 percent; Bath and Livingston counties, 7.7 percent each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends.

The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.5 percent for January 2019, and 4.4 percent for the nation.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 13,929 people with 13,232 employed and 697 unemployed. Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 2,047,897 people with 1,956,615 employed and 91,282 unemployed.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.