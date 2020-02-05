Unemployment rate rises in 56 Kentucky counties, including Whitley











Unemployment rates rose in 56 Kentucky counties between December 2018 and December 2019, including Whitley County, fell in 46, including Laurel County, and stayed the same in 18 counties, including Knox County, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Whitley County’s unemployment rate increased from 4.5 percent in December 2018 to 4.7 percent in December 2019. Whitley County’s December unemployment rate was 0.1 percent lower than November’s unemployment rate.

Laurel County’s unemployment rate decreased from 4.6 percent in December 2018 to 4.2 percent in December 2019. Laurel County’s December unemployment rate was 0.1 percent lower than November’s unemployment rate.

Knox County’s unemployment rate remain unchanged at 5.4 percent from December 2018 to December 2019. Knox County’s December unemployment rate was also the same as November’s unemployment rate.

Bell County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.2 percent in December 2018 to 6.6 percent in December 2019. Bell County’s December unemployment rate was the same as November’s unemployment rate.

McCreary County’s unemployment decreased from 5.7 percent in December 2018 to 5.6 percent in December 2019. McCreary County’s December unemployment rate was the same as November’s unemployment rate.

Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 2.7 percent. It was followed by Fayette, Shelby, and Woodford counties at 2.9 percent each; Boone County, 3 percent; Campbell, Jessamine, Scott and Spencer counties, 3.1 percent each; and Franklin, Hancock, Kenton and Marion counties, 3.2 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 13.8 percent. It was followed by Harlan County, 10.8 percent; Leslie County, 9.7 percent; Lewis County, 8.9 percent; Elliott County, 8.7 percent; Breathitt and Carter counties, 8.2 percent each; Letcher County, 8.1 percent; Wolfe County, 7.7 percent; and Lawrence County, 7.2 percent.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels listed here are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes.

The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3.9 percent for December 2019, and 3.4 percent for the nation.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 14,090 people with 13,431 employed and 659 unemployed. Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 2,085,841 people with 2,005,165, employed and 80,676 unemployed.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.