Unemployment rate drops in Whitley, Laurel and Knox counties











Unemployment rates decreased in Whitley, Laurel, Knox, McCreary and Bell counties between July 2021 and August 2021, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Whitley County

Whitley County’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.2 percent in July 2021 to 4.1 percent in August 2021. Whitley County’s August 2021 unemployment rate was 1.8 percent lower than the August 2020 unemployment rate.

Laurel County

Laurel County’s unemployment rate decreased from 4.7 percent in July 2021 to 3.8 percent in August 2021. Laurel County’s August 2021 unemployment rate was 1.5 percent lower than the August 2020 unemployment rate.

Knox County

Knox County’s unemployment rate decreased from 6.3 percent in July 2021 to 5.2 percent in August 2021. Knox County’s August 2021 unemployment rate was 1.6 percent lower than the August 2020 unemployment rate.

McCreary County

McCreary County’s unemployment rate decreased from 6.0 in July 2021 to 4.8 percent in August 2021. McCreary County’s August 2021 unemployment rate was 0.7 percent lower than the August 2020 unemployment rate.

Bell County

Bell County’s unemployment rate decreased from 6.0 percent in July 2021 to 4.9 percent in August 2021. Bell County’s August 2021 unemployment rate was 1.5 percent lower than the August 2020 unemployment rate.

Statewide unemployment

Kentucky’s unemployment rate decreased from 4.7 percent in July 2021 to 3.7 percent in August 2021. Kentucky’s August 2021 unemployment rate was 1.5 percent lower than the August 2020 rate.

Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 2.7 percent. It was followed by Cumberland, Shelby, and Woodford counties at 2.8 percent each; Carlisle, Henry, Scott, Spencer, and Washington counties at 3.0 percent each; and Boone, Bourbon, Taylor, and Todd counties at 3.1 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 10.4 percent. It was followed by Martin County, 8.1 percent; Harlan County, 7.7 percent; Breathitt County, 7.5 percent; Leslie County, 6.9 percent; Letcher County, 6.7 percent; Carter County, 6.5 percent; Elliott County, 6.4 percent; Johnson County, 6.3 percent; and Floyd, Knott, and Lewis counties, 6.2 percent each.

Unemployment rates fell in all 120 Kentucky counties between August 2020 and August 2021. No county unemployment rates rose or stayed the same, according to KYSTATS.

The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3.7 percent for August 2021, and 5.3 percent for the nation.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 13,802 people with 13,236 employed and 566 unemployed. Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 1,991,642 people with 1,917,247 employed and 74,395 unemployed.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.