Unemployment rate climbs locally in Whitley, Knox, Laurel counties











Unemployment rates rose in 99 Kentucky counties between July 2018 and July 2019, including Whitley, Laurel and Knox counties, fell in 15 and stayed the same in six counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Whitley County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.5 percent in July 2018 to 6.1 percent in July 2019. Whitley County’s July unemployment rate was 0.2 percent higher than June’s unemployment rate.

Laurel County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.5 percent in July 2018 to 5.8 percent in July 2019. Laurel County’s July unemployment rate was 0.2 percent higher than June’s unemployment rate.

Knox County’s unemployment rate increased from 6.8 percent in July 2018 to 7.2 percent in July 2019. Knox County’s July unemployment rate was 0.3 percent higher than June’s unemployment rate.

Bell County’s unemployment rate increased from 6.9 percent in July 2018 to 7.9 percent in July 2019. Bell County’s July unemployment rate was 0.5 percent higher than June’s unemployment rate.

McCreary County’s unemployment increased from 7.1 percent in July 2018 to 7.3 percent in July 2019. McCreary County’s July unemployment rate was 0.4 percent higher than June’s rate.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.7 percent. It was followed by Boone County, 3.8 percent; Fayette County, 3.9 percent; Campbell, Kenton, Oldham and Scott counties, 4.1 percent each; and Bourbon, Cumberland and Shelby counties, 4.2 percent each.

Harlan County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 13.1 percent. It was followed by Magoffin County, 13 percent; Leslie County, 11.8 percent; Carter and Lewis counties, 9.8 percent each; Wolfe County, 9.3 percent; Elliott County, 9.1 percent; Letcher County, 8.8 percent; Knott County, 8.7 percent; and Breathitt and Martin counties, 8.5 percent each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends.

The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 5.1 percent for July 2019, and 4 percent for the nation.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 13,967 people with 13,113 employed and 854 unemployed. Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 2,085,821 people with 1,979,313 employed and 106,508 unemployed.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.