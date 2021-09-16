Undefeated Corbin will host Somerset Friday night after 49-6 win at Pulaski Co; Whitley Co. hosts Bell Co.
What did Coach Tom Greer’s Corbin Redhounds do for an encore to last week’s 27-7 win over Franklin County?
More of the same, going to Pulaski County and running for 227 yards and five touchdowns while the defense picked off quarterback Brysen Dugger three times in the 49-6 win over the Maroons.
“The big thing that we talked about after the Franklin County win was not having a letdown,” Greer said. “We made sure we were mentally prepared and focused on Pulaski County.”
Redhounds running back Seth Mills carried the ball 10 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns on the night, including a 71-yard play late in the first quarter to give Corbin a 14-0 lead.
For the first time this season, Mills was joined in the backfield by transfer Seth Huff, who was cleared to play by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association after transferring to Corbin over the summer.
Huff showed that he is yet another weapon in the already loaded Corbin offense, running 11 times for 74 yards and two touchdowns, including one that involved hurdling over a defender.
“We are only as good as our offensive and defensive lines,” Greer said. “Our offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage and opened up some pretty good holes.”
Greer said the running game’s success was also a product of the Pulaski County defense consistently playing six people in pass coverage in an effort to try to stop Corbin’s wide receiver corps.
Despite the coverage, Cameron Combs completed nine passes for 155 yards, including a touchdown on a 57-yard screen pass to Dakota Patterson.
Defensivey, Brandon Baker came up with two of the interceptions, while Evan Poore picked off one pass and returned it for a touchdown. Treyveon Longmire accounted for the fourth.
Mikey Neal continues to lead the Redhound defense, registering 12 total tackles. Brayden Reynolds had eight tackles including one of the three quarterback sacks on the night.
Corbin will be back in action at Campbell Field Friday night against class 2A Somerset.
The Briar Jumpers are 1-3 on the season, but Greer noted that they are two years removed from a state championship and two of the losses have come at the hands of Beechwood and Paintsville.
“Somerset has a rich football tradition and Coach Lucas will have them ready to play,” Greer said. “We have to make sure that we are ready to play as well.”
Greer said even with four games in the books, the Redhounds are going into Friday’s game healthy.
“Everybody is good to go,” Greer said. “We are in good shape with good depth. If somebody gets hurt, we have to make sure that the backup is ready to play.”
Whitley County
After a week off, Coach Zeke Eier’s Whitley County Colonels will host the 2-1 Bell County Bobcats Friday night.
Bell County defeated Lincoln County at home Friday night, 33-14.
Running back Dawson Woolum carried the ball 18 times for 104 yards on the night.
Quarterback Cameron Burnett completed five passes on the night including a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pace.
Lincoln County ran for 160 yards and threw for 125 yards against Bell County in the loss.
The Colonels are now 1-2 after winning at Harlan County on Sept. 3, 42-16.
“It is going to be the same type of game as against Harlan County where they want to run the ball,” Eier said of the Bobcats. “The question is, can we stop them?”
Williamsburg had last Friday off and will be off again this week before returning to action Sept. 24 against Somerset.