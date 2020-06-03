Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Unconfirmed reports of planned Corbin protests June 4-6

Unconfirmed reports are circulating of a possible planned protest in Corbin on June 4-6.

The Big ONE 106.3 FM WRIL out of Pineville reports that there is a rumor about a group calling itself “Kentuckians For Change,” which has planned a peaceful protest in Corbin and Middlesboro. The Corbin protests would take place Thursday – Saturday, and the Middlesboro protest would take place on Sunday, June 7. The radio station reports that it has confirmed that a peaceful protest is planned for Sunday, June 7, in Middlesboro.

The Corbin Police Department reports that it has received intelligence from Kentucky State Police about possible protests in Corbin on Thursday, June 4, through Saturday, June 6, from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. each evening in Nibroc Park, but that it has not received any notification directly from any group planning a protest.

A Facebook search turned up no group identifying itself as “Kentuckians For Change.”

The News Journal will post more information about this as it becomes available.

