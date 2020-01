Ms. Ula Mae Brock Buckner, age 89, of Newcomb, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Beech Tree Manor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Uyless “Bob” Buckner.

Graveside service was held on Friday, January 17, in the Hicks Cemetery (Newcomb), Tennessee with Rev. Earl Powers officiating. Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.