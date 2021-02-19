UC’s The Patriot student newspaper wins second place General Excellence award











The University of the Cumberlands student newspaper, The Patriot, has once again proven it is one of the top student publications in the state.

The Patriot recently received 19 Excellence in Kentucky Newspaper Awards, including a second place General Excellence Award in student publications class one division.

This is the fourth consecutive year that The Patriot has finished as either first or second in General Excellence in its division.

The Patriot received seven first place awards, three second place awards, including General Excellence, four third place awards, and five certificates of merit. By contrast, the paper received 10 total awards last year.

“It was an honor to see my student staff receive quite a few awards from the Kentucky Press Association,” said The Patriot Faculty Adviser Jeremiah Massengale. “It’s important for these talented student journalists to be recognized for their efforts, especially after such a difficult and unusual year. I’m happy they earned some recognition for their many hours of hard work at The Patriot.”

Taylor Duke led the way with first place awards for best sports feature, best sports picture and best graphic. He also won a third place award for best sports page/section.

In the best feature picture category, Elizabeth Spires took the first place award with Duke taking the second place award.

In the best ongoing/continuing coverage category, Haley Bullock won first place for her coverage of the coronavirus. Jenna Rose and Maranda Young won the second place award in the category.

Bullock and Makayla Durham received a third place award for best breaking news coverage.

In the best business/agribusiness story category, Mike Krzyston received the first place award for his story on the Copper Top Tap Room in Williamsburg, and Rose received the third place award in that category.

Young also won first place in the best general news picture category for her photo captioned, “Welcome home, mask up”.

Abigail Fletcher took third place honors in the best use of social media or multimedia category.

The Patriot staff received second place awards for best front page and best special section/sports special section.

The Patriot also received certificates of merit for best investigative story or series, best breaking news picture, best special section/sports special section, best editorial page, and best headline writer.

Certificates of merit are awarded when there is only one entry in a category in that division.