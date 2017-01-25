By Mark White

The Patriot, the student newspaper at the University of the Cumberlands, received 14 Excellence in Kentucky Newspaper Awards during the Kentucky Press Association’s annual awards banquet Friday, including a second place finish for General Excellence in the student publications class one category.

“It was an honor to see my student staff receive numerous awards from the Kentucky Press Association. It’s encouraging for these talented student journalists and I’m happy they earned some recognition from KPA for their many hours of work at The Patriot,” noted Patriot Faculty Advisor Jeremiah Massengale.

Hunter Cleary and Trenton Canada received a first place award for best sports feature story.

“Well-written, interesting read,” judges wrote.

Canada also received a first place award and third place award for best graphic.

“Good use of graphics to display issues in the article. I particularly like the brain graphic showing the four most common mental health problems reported by students,” the judge wrote about Canada’s first place entry.

Brody Nolan received a first place award for best general news picture and Eric Ford Edwards received a third place award in the same category.

Jay Sanksakulchai received a first place award for best sports picture essay, and D.J. Hite received a second place award in the same category.

The Patriot also received first place awards for best front page and best headline.

Ashton Rector received a second place award for best general news story, and Natasha Jones received a third place award in the same category.

In addition, Canada received a certificate of merit for best investigative story or series, and The Patriot staff received a certificate of merit for best use of social media.