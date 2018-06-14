UC’s Hutton School of Business adds three new online programs













The Hutton School of Business at University of the Cumberlands (UC) is pleased to announce the addition of three new online graduate business programs: Master of Science in Project Management, Master of Science in Strategic Management and a Doctorate in Business program, which can be pursued as either a Doctorate of Business Administration (DBA) or Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD).

These programs are open for enrollment now. (More information can be found at gradweb.ucumberlands.edu.) None of these new programs require students to have obtained a bachelor’s degree in business prior to application.

“These programs give students options they may not have otherwise.,” said Vonda Moore, Director of Cumberlands’ DBA program. “This way, students can choose to either pursue an MBA or a more specialized degree. The programs are very practitioner-focused. Additionally, the classes integrate the latest technology – systems students will actually use on the job.”

These master’s programs had previously been MBA concentrations, and are still available as such. The new options may provide students who already have careers in management with the opportunity to better their “soft” skills, including development of critical thinking skills and strengthening of interpersonal communication skills, and gain beneficial classroom knowledge.

“We really thought about what a person needs in order to be an effective manager in their chosen field,” said Moore. “We’re connecting theory with real-world business management. We use a best-practice approach that teaches students what current companies are doing that works well for them, and how to apply those practices.”

Dr. Ed Higgins, Director of the Master of Science in Business programs, has been working to ensure that all courses in the new project management program are in line with Project Management Institute (PMI). PMI is the certifying body for professionals working in project management roles.

“We’re not just trying to provide students with the knowledge and technological skills necessary to earn a diploma,” said Higgins, “but we are also interested in helping them be prepared for the necessary certifications to be successful. The bottom line is, we want students to have the necessary credentials, diploma and certifications so they can be as marketable as possible.”

The strategic management degree provides students with access to various experiences in management. This includes training in human resources, consulting, mergers and acquisitions, negotiations and conflict management.

“Sometimes graduate degrees in human resources are too narrowly focused,” said Moore. “We wanted our program to be more well-rounded.”

The new doctoral degree program consists of the same classes whether students pursue a DBA or PhD. Where the program diverges is the dissertation; the DBA dissertation takes a practitioner approach, whereas the PhD dissertation takes a scientific approach. Regardless of which degree students pursue, they have the option to specialize in areas like strategic management, project management, accounting, healthcare administration or another area.

All programs are offered in the executive format as well. The MS in Strategic Management program is STEM designated, and the MS in Project Management program is in process of becoming STEM designated.

In addition to these new programs, Cumberlands continues to offer an online Business Administration degree at the undergraduate level as well as the online MBA program at the graduate level. The MBA programs offers students six concentration areas including accounting, entrepreneurship, healthcare administration, marketing, project management and strategic management.

Students can enroll in programs at the Hutton School of Business at any time. For more information, visit gradweb.ucumberlands.edu or call 855-791-7201.

