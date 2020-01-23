UC to host NFL legend Drew Brees for Excellence in Leadership Series











NFL legend and Super Bowl champion and MVP Drew Brees will be the keynote speaker for this year’s University of the Cumberlands’ Excellence in Leadership Series, which is sponsored by The Forcht Group of Kentucky.

The event will be held on Cumberlands’ campus on Tuesday, April 7, at 7 p.m. Community members are welcome to attend. Tickets are free and will be required upon entry. Community tickets may be reserved at ucumberlands.edu/tickets beginning March 2.

“Drew Brees has proven himself as a leader both on and off the field,” said Dr. Larry Cockrum, President of the University of the Cumberlands. “His accomplishments as an athlete and the character he has shown through his commitment to community service are inspirational. We are pleased to offer our students and the community, the opportunity to hear what Brees has learned through his experiences. It is my hope that we may implement those lessons in leadership in our own daily lives.”

Brees is the 2009 Super Bowl MVP-winning quarterback for the New Orleans Saints.

In Brees’ five years with the San Diego Chargers and 14 years with the New Orleans Saints, he has been elected to 14 Pro Bowls while being named 2004 Comeback Player of the Year, 2006 All-Pro Team, 2006 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, 2008 and 2011 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and Super Bowl XLIV Champion and MVP.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. The award was established in 1970. It was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back, Walter Payton.

As much pride as Brees takes in his on-field performance, he takes even more pride in his community service endeavors.

Brees and his wife, Brittany, established the Brees Dream Foundation in 2003 and since then have contributed over $33 million to help improve the quality of life for cancer patients and provide care, education and opportunities for children and families in need.

Brees has also proudly participated in five USO trips visiting Kuwait, Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, Turkey, Djibouti, Dubai, Okinawa and Guantanamo Bay.

UC’s annual lecture series is made possible by an endowment from local business owners Dr. Terry and Mrs. Marion Forcht, who founded The Forcht Group of Kentucky Center for Excellence in Leadership in 2006.

The purpose of the Center is to provide programs and activities that enhance the development of leadership, character and good citizenship. Past speakers in the series have included Roy Moore, Zell Miller, Stephen Covey, Ben Stein, Karl Rove, Mike Huckabee, Rudy Giuliani, Charles Krauthammer, Dr. Ben Carson, Fred Thompson, Dr. William “Will” Franklin Graham IV, the grandson of world-renowned evangelist Billy Graham, and Shaquille O’Neal, Terry Bradshaw and Laila Ali.