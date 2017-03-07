By Teresa Brooks

Dr. Michael B. Colegrove, Vice President Emeritus and Professor of Education for the University of the Cumberlands recently served as a featured speaker at the 2017 National Conference on Bullying, held at the Florida Hotel and Convention Center in Orlando, This event is the largest and most comprehensive conference focused on all the aspects bullying and youth victimization.

Focused on protecting children on all levels using proven best practices and innovative localized programs and efforts, this conference brings together the most knowledgeable and internationally renowned keynote presenters into one forum to provide the highest quality professional development possible in one conference.

Speakers are chosen from current professionals in the fields of education, social services, law enforcement, prosecution, and child protective services addressed the most pressing issues facing the victimization and bullying of our youth today.

Conference attendees include; School Administrators, Counselors, School Resource Officers, Juvenile Investigators, Prosecutors, Child Protective Services, Internet Crime Investigators, Probation Officers, Psychologist, Community Workers, Judges and Parents.

Dr. Colegrove’s session focused on an overview of the bullying problem. The presentation, titled “Bullying – What is it? What can I do?”, covered a wide range of topics related to bullying prevention and intervention. Topics covered were: * What is bullying?, How to identify bullies, Forms of bullying, Understanding why students bully, How to build consistency in dealing with bullies, How to create a proactive, motivating school culture, Understanding bully, victim and bystander roles.

The National Conference on Bullying is an annual event, drawing hundreds of participants from the US and many foreign countries. The 2017 conference was held March 1-3, 2017.