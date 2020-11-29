UC online program ranked as one of the country’s most affordable











The University of the Cumberlands Online Master’s in Special Education degree program was recently ranked as one of the most affordable in the country, according to an online website.

The ranking considered accreditation, exclusively online option and costs, according to a news release by The Top Education Degrees.

“The Top Education Degrees’ mission is to provide the facts students need to find the degree programs that best suit their personal career goals. Our goal is to educate prospective students about everything they need to know as they embark on their dream educational careers,” the release noted.

For the 50 most affordable online master’s in special education degree programs, the company put together a list of nearly 85 colleges and universities — both non-profit and for-profit — which offer this degree exclusively online.

“We then researched each program to determine the estimated program cost for out-of-state students pursuing the degree online. Finally, we ranked each program from lowest to highest estimated program cost,” according to an article on the company’s website.

The University of the Cumberlands Online Master of Arts in Teaching in Special Education ranked 12th on the list.

“With a student to faculty ratio of 15:1, the school offers an online Master of Arts in Teaching in Special Education that is a 42 credit hour program, including coursework in special education evaluation and working with parents. The University of the Cumberlands offers an online graduate tuition rate of $315 per credit hour for this program. The school is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, Commission on Colleges,” according to the website.

The estimated program cost is $13,230. The University of the Cumberlands’ previous ranking on the list was 8th.

For more information about the rankings can be found at https://www.topeducationdegrees.org/rankings/affordable-online-masters-in-special-education/.