UC online criminal justice program ranked No. 1 in Ky.











The University of the Cumberlands’ online master’s program in criminal justice administration was recently ranked number one in Kentucky as a part of the U.S. News and World Report’s annual review of colleges and universities.

The ranking is based on strong traditional academic foundations, student-instructor access, graduation rates and instructor credentials, stated a press release from the university.

The online master’s program has been ranked as the number one program in Kentucky for four consecutive years.

“Being ranked No. 1 in Kentucky again is a reflection of the dedication to student service shared by all our faculty and staff, and it’s an even better reflection of the high-quality student who chooses to enroll in our online master’s program here at Cumberlands, ”said Dr. Jack Brown, director of graduate studies for the Department of Criminal Justice. “The support our master’s program receives from our university is routinely above and beyond, and this honor is evidence of that, especially in these challenging times.”

The university has continued to offer the lowest tuition rate for master’s in justice administration in Kentucky with the cost per credit hour being less than half the national average, stated the press release.

Dr. Christopher Leskiw, Vice President of Academic Affairs at Cumberlands, stated, “It’s rewarding to see Cumberlands programs receive the recognition they deserve. Even during these trying times, Cumberlands faculty, staff, and students have shown immense dedication and effort. We are pleased to offer a program of high quality while still being affordable and flexible to the needs of students.”

The master’s degree was developed by law enforcement professionals.

It was designed to accommodate pre-professional students who wish to further their education and for those already in criminal justice careers working to advance in their agency.