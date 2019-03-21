UC converting two-thirds of Cumberland Inn rooms to student housing













The University of the Cumberlands owned Cumberland Inn in Williamsburg will soon be converting about two-thirds of its hotel rooms into student housing, the school confirmed Thursday morning.

“As the University’s on-campus population continues growing, there is an increasing need for student housing. After much consideration, the University has determined the best course of action is to transform the Templeton Wing at the Cumberland Inn into student housing. Converting these rooms will provide housing for 66 students and is the most cost-effective option for meeting student housing needs this fall,” said UC Vice President of Finance Quentin Young.

Starting July 1, the 33 hotel rooms in the Templeton Wing at Cumberland Inn will close for renovations. At the same time, Aramark will assume all of the Inn’s operations, including administration, front desk, housekeeping, maintenance and grounds, the university said in a statement.

The main building of the Cumberland Inn will continue operating as a hotel with 17 rooms available to meet the needs of campus visitors, donors and the general public. The Inn’s catering and conference room services will remain open so that events and weddings may still utilize the space.

With the change in operations, Aramark estimates a need for 12 full-time employees to service the Inn and student housing.

Current employees of the Inn are being given information related to employment opportunities with Aramark and will be able to apply for open positions, the university said in the statement.

The main lodge and restaurant at the Cumberland Inn opened for business in in 1992 with 18 hotel rooms open. In 1994, the Templeton Wing opened with an additional 33 rooms.

The Cumberland Inn has undergone a number of changes in recent years.

For the first 18 years of the Cumberland Inn’s existence, the restaurant operated as the Athenaeum Restaurant, a fine dining facility that closed in December 2011.

The restaurant re-opened in February 2012 as the Patriot Steakhouse, and featured a more casual dining experience. It was also included as a dining option under the student meal plan.

Five years later on June 4, 2017, the Patriot Steakhouse closed for business, and no restaurant ever reopened in its space.

In 2017, the university closed the museum portion of the Cumberland Inn, and repurposed that space for administrative functions.