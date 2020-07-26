U.S. Army combat veteran wants Corbin to reconsider fireworks ordinance











The Corbin City Commission has agreed to revisit the dates in which residents are permitted to set off fireworks following a plea from a U.S. Army combat veteran.

Gary Fox came to the regular commission meeting Monday night to ask the commission to reconsider the ordinance that permits fireworks to be set off on July 2nd through 6th.

The combat veteran noted that he suffers from Post–Traumatic Stress Disorder, and the issue has worsened in recent years as the number of fireworks being set off has increased.

“We have to sit and take it,” Fox said of him and others who suffer because of the fireworks.

In addition, Fox noted that residents that shoot off the fireworks are not cleaning up the debris as required by the ordinance.

“I have had debris in my yard, driveway and even my pool,” Fox said, adding that he has also seen it left in the streets all over Corbin.

Fox asked the commissioners to consider designating an area, such as the The Arena, where residents are welcome to go during the holiday and shoot off their fireworks.

Mayor Suzie Razmus thanked Fox for bringing his concerns to the commission.

“We will be revisiting those ordinances,” Razmus said.

Later during the meeting, the commissioners spoke with Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick concerning fireworks.

“We responded to several complaints,” Hedrick said, noting that it is difficult to track down the source of fireworks.

Hedrick said officers issued warnings to individuals.

“It is a hard thing to enforce,” said Commissioner Trent Knuckles, noting that by the time police arrive, the residents may have finished shooting their fireworks.

Knuckles said the commission should look at limiting the July 4 fireworks window to three days.

Razmus agreed.

“I would like a shorter window,” Razmus said.