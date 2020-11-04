U.S. Ambassador to the UN will speak at chamber luncheon Tuesday, Nov. 10











United States Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft will be the special guest speaker at the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon, which will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10 at The Corbin Center.

Box lunches will be served.

This will be the first chamber of commence membership luncheon since COVID-19 struck.

RSVPs are required as seating for the event is limited.

All CDC COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be observed, and masks are mandatory.

The luncheon is being sponsored by Remax on Main in Corbin.

You can call (606) 528-6390 to RSVP for the event, or go to http://www.southernkychamber.com/events/details/november-2020-membership-luncheon-370.

The Corbin Center is located at 222 Corbin Center Drive, Corbin, KY 40701.