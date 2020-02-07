U.S. 25W reopened as flood waters recede











Whitley County officials say U.S. 25W near Jellico has been reopened to traffic.

The road was closed Thursday afternoon as flood waters covered the roadway.

Whitley County Emergency Emergency Management Director Danny Moses said the flood waters came from the creek flowing out of Indian Mountain State Park.

Moses advised motorists not to attempt to drive through water covering roadways.

Rescue crews have been working throughout the night across central and southern Whitley County.

Two men had become trapped on the roof of their vehicle Thursday in flood waters on Meadow Creek Road.

“Their brakes had failed and they went into the flood water,” Moses said.

Woodbine Search and Rescue was dispatched to the scene. However, Moses said one of the men live nearby. He was able to contact his son, who brought a boat down to get the men off of the roof.