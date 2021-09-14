Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
BREAKING NEWS

U.S. 25 between Corbin and London open to traffic following fatal crash

Posted On 14 Sep 2021
U.S. 25 between Corbin and London is, once again, open to traffic following a Tuesday morning fatal crash.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said the crash occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. in the Lily community.

The crash involved three vehicles and resulted in one death with four other people suffering serious injuries.

For more information, see Wednesday’s edition of The News Journal.

