U.S. 25 between Corbin and London open to traffic following fatal crash
Posted On 14 Sep 2021
U.S. 25 between Corbin and London is, once again, open to traffic following a Tuesday morning fatal crash.
Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said the crash occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. in the Lily community.
The crash involved three vehicles and resulted in one death with four other people suffering serious injuries.
