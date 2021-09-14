U.S. 25 between Corbin and London open to traffic following fatal crash











U.S. 25 between Corbin and London is, once again, open to traffic following a Tuesday morning fatal crash.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said the crash occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. in the Lily community.

The crash involved three vehicles and resulted in one death with four other people suffering serious injuries.

