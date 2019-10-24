Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

U of C Homecoming celebrations are planned for Friday, Saturday

Posted On 24 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

University of the Cumberlands’ homecoming celebrations are just around the corner!

On Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, it’ll be all about peace, love, and University of the Cumberlands. Activities for all ages will be provided.

All Cumberlands alumni are welcome to enjoy the weekend’s festivities, including special luncheons and dinners, ceremonies, shows, reunions, and a tailgate picnic before the Patriots take on Campbellsville University in the homecoming football game.

Alumni may register for homecoming by visiting the alumni page at ucumberlands.edu. The webpage also contains more details on the weekend’s festivities.

“It is just wonderful watching people get back together for the first time in a while,” said Erica Harris, Director of Alumni Services. “Everyone gets excited to run into or meet up with old classmates and friends. It’s great! And there is so much happening at homecoming this year, there is something for everybody to enjoy. It’s a great time for them to catch up and spend time sharing memories from their past.”

Cumberlands will also be hosting its second annual Pats Serve on Friday, which is a day when Cumberlands students perform service projects across Williamsburg.

Alumni interested in serving the community alongside current students may contact the Office of Student Services for more details.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Cumberlands on-campus enrollment up 33 percent

Posted On 21 Oct 2019
, By
0

Cumberlands ROTC hosts ‘Train Like a Patriot’ event

Posted On 10 Oct 2019
, By
0

Cumberlands begins annual food drive

Posted On 09 Oct 2019
, By

Letter to the Editor: Former UC President and wife treated poorly by university

Posted On 07 Oct 2019
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal