U of C Homecoming celebrations are planned for Friday, Saturday











University of the Cumberlands’ homecoming celebrations are just around the corner!

On Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, it’ll be all about peace, love, and University of the Cumberlands. Activities for all ages will be provided.

All Cumberlands alumni are welcome to enjoy the weekend’s festivities, including special luncheons and dinners, ceremonies, shows, reunions, and a tailgate picnic before the Patriots take on Campbellsville University in the homecoming football game.

Alumni may register for homecoming by visiting the alumni page at ucumberlands.edu. The webpage also contains more details on the weekend’s festivities.

“It is just wonderful watching people get back together for the first time in a while,” said Erica Harris, Director of Alumni Services. “Everyone gets excited to run into or meet up with old classmates and friends. It’s great! And there is so much happening at homecoming this year, there is something for everybody to enjoy. It’s a great time for them to catch up and spend time sharing memories from their past.”

Cumberlands will also be hosting its second annual Pats Serve on Friday, which is a day when Cumberlands students perform service projects across Williamsburg.

Alumni interested in serving the community alongside current students may contact the Office of Student Services for more details.