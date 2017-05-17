Typo skewed Whitley County tourism numbers down
By Dean Manning
Dean Manning
2017-05-17T13:59:06+00:00
The caboose attached to L&N 2132 has been placed under wraps as the crew working to restore the pieces begins sandblasting the old paint from it. Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel said the caboose will be repainted the traditional red that L&N Railroad used on its cabooses. Kriebel said Tuesday the project to restore the locomotive, coal tender and caboose is on schedule to be completed by June 1.
The initial tourism economic impact numbers released by the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet indicating spending by tourist in Whitley County decreased between 2015 and 16 was a typo, according to Commissioner Kristen Branscum.
