









Mr. Tyler Mac Williams, age 41, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Jellico Medical Center. He was born May 13, 1979 in Harlan, Kentucky.

Tyler Mac is survived by his wife, Christie McNealy Williams; son, Asher Williams; daughter, Summer Williams; step-children, Gage Minton, Logan Minton, and Sydney Davis; parents, Mackey and Jane Rice Williams; sister, Annie Voelkert and husband Chad; grandchildren, Merci Minton and Gannon Dilbeck; in addition to a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held Thursday, June 18, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Adam Hunley officiating. Burial was held on Friday, June 19, in the Rice Family Cemetery in Harlan, Kentucky.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.