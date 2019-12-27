Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Two women facing felony shoplifting charges in separate incidents at Belk

Posted On 27 Dec 2019
Two women were arrested over the weekend on felony charges after they each allegedly attempted to leave a local department store with more than $500 worth of items.

            Nelson

Sylvia Nelson, 47, of Barbourville, was arrested early Saturday morning, while Candice R. Siler, 38, of Corbin, was arrested Sunday afternoon outside of Belk in the Trademart Shopping Center after they were each stopped by the store’s loss prevention.

According to Nelson’s arrest citation, she had in her possession $1,898.48 worth of unspecified merchandise.

Siler’s arrest citation indicated the loss prevention found her with $610 worth of merchandise for which she had failed to pay.

          Siler

Each defendant was later turned over to Corbin Police and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

Each has been charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting – of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.

Nelson and Siler are each scheduled to appear in Knox District Court on their respective charge on Jan. 2.

Under Kentucky law, the charge is a class D felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of one to five years.

 

