Two Whitley County school board races will be competitive this fall











Those, who want to serve on a local school board, have a little less than one week to file to run for office, and there will be at least two contested races this November.

June 2 at 4 p.m. is the filing deadline for candidates wishing to run for the Corbin Independent Board of Education, Williamsburg Independent Board of Education, and three seats on the Whitley County Board of Education.

Two-term incumbent Malorie Cooper has filed to run for re-election for the Third-District Whitley County Board of Education seat, and faces opposition from former Whitley County Clerk Kay Schwartz, who resigned from that position in late 2019 after working nearly 44 years in the clerk’s office.

Incumbent Fourth District Whitley County Board of Education member Brenda Hill has also filed to seek re-election and she will be facing opposition from Danny Terrell. Hill was first appointed to the school board on Nov. 10, 2010, to replace Dallas Sawyers.

Longtime incumbent Fifth-District Whitley County Board of Education member J.E. Jones has filed to run for re-election and so far, he is unopposed.

The seats of three school board members, Todd Childers, Keith Gibson and Stephen Mulberry on the Corbin Independent Board of Education are up for election this year. Childers and Gibson have already filed to run for re-election.

The seats currently held by Allan Steely and Kim White on the Williamsburg Independent Board of Education are both up for election. So far White is the only candidate, who has filed to run in that race.