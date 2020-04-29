Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Two-vehicle crash kills two Wednesday afternoon

Posted On 29 Apr 2020
A two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in southern Laurel County claimed the lives of two people.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department reports that the crash happened about 2:02 p.m. on US25E (West Cumberland Gap Parkway) when one vehicle pulled out of a business parking lot causing fatal injuries to both drivers.

More information will be released after the next of kin has been notified, according to a release by the sheriff’s department.

