Two-vehicle crash kills two Wednesday afternoon











A two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in southern Laurel County claimed the lives of two people.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department reports that the crash happened about 2:02 p.m. on US25E (West Cumberland Gap Parkway) when one vehicle pulled out of a business parking lot causing fatal injuries to both drivers.

More information will be released after the next of kin has been notified, according to a release by the sheriff’s department.