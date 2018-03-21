Two of six defendants in jail contraband ring plead













Two of six defendants involved in an alleged conspiracy to traffic drugs into the Whitley County Detention Center last year, pleaded guilty Tuesday morning.

On July 17, 2017, a Whitley County Grand Jury indicted Janet L. Lawson, 71, and Woodrow Lawson Jr., 44, Vanessa Bargo, 34, Andrew Mason, 35, Steven Perkins, 29, and Steven Shelton, 36, and charged them with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree promoting contraband and engaging in organized crime.

The grand jury also indicted Woodrow Lawson Jr. for being a second-degree persistent felony offender, and Mason for being a first-degree persistent felony offender.