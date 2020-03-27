Two Pulaski County Constables indicted for conspiring to violate civil rights; One also indicted for attempted murder of FBI Agent











LONDON, Ky. – Two Pulaski County Constables, Michael Wallace, 45, of Bronston, Ky., and Gary E. Baldock, 55, of Somerset, Ky., were indicted on Thursday, for conspiring to violate the civil rights of persons within Pulaski County. Baldock was also indicted for attempted murder of an FBI agent.

A federal grand jury sitting in London returned an indictment charging Wallace and Baldock with conspiring, from Nov. 18, 2018 though Sept. 24, 2019, to threaten and intimidate persons in Pulaski County, in violation of the Constitution and laws of the United States. More specifically, the indictment alleges the two deprived individuals of their rights to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures and to be free from the deprivation of property without due process, by someone acting under the color of law. The indictment also alleges that on March 6, 2020, Baldock deliberately and with premeditation attempted to kill a special agent of the FBI, while that agent was engaged in his official duties.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, and James Robert Brown, Jr., Special Agent in Charge, FBI Louisville Field Division, jointly announced the indictment.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the FBI. The indictment was presented to the grand jury by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Parman.

A date for Wallace and Baldock to appear in court has not yet been scheduled. Wallace faces up to 10 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, and supervised release of up to 3 years. Baldock faces up to life in prison and a maximum fine of $1.25 million. However, any sentence following a conviction would be imposed by the court, after its consideration of the U.S. sentencing guidelines and the federal statutes.

Any indictment is an accusation only. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which government must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.