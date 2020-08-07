Two people injured in Monday crash in north Corbin











A traffic crash early Monday morning at the intersection of U.S. 25 and American Greet Card Raod sent two people to the hospital.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said the wreck occurred at 6:05 a.m.

According to deputies, the wreck happened when a pickup truck driven by Mark Rogers, 54, of London pulled out from American Greeting Card Road and into the path of the southbound Pontiac G6 driven by Reanna Casteel – Whittemore, 20, of East Bernstadt.

Rogers and Casteel – Whittemore were both taken by ambulance to St. Joseph London for treatment of their injuries.

Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Keavy Volunteer Fire Department, and London Laurel County Rescue Squad also responded to the scene.