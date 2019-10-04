Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Two people face child abuse charge after small child found wandering outside alone

Posted On 04 Oct 2019
Two people are facing child abuse charges in Laurel County after a small child in their custody was reportedly found wandering alone outside at a north Corbin apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

Tabitha M. Thompson, 39, of Corbin, and Tristan D. Woods, 22, of London, were each charged with one count of third-degree criminal abuse after Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Corbin Manor Apartments.

Deputies had been dispatched to the scene in response to reports of the child wandering around the complex off of American Greeting Card Road with no adult supervision.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that Thompson and Woods were asleep when the child left the residence.

Thompson and Woods were each lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

The bond for each was set at $10,000, post 10 percent.

Both have since been released on bond.

They have each pleaded not guilty to the charge, and are scheduled to return to Laurel District Court on October 15 for a pretrial conference.

Under Kentucky law, third-degree criminal abuse is a Class A misdemeanor, carrying a potential penalty of 90 days to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $500.

