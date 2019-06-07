Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Two people arrested in connection with April burglary at AMVETS

Posted On 07 Jun 2019
Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection with the burglary at AMVETS Post 127 near Lily that occurred in April.

The investigation led Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies to arrest Lawrence Mullis, 48, and Rebecca L. Bates, 36, both of Corbin, Tuesday morning.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies located the suspected at a residence on Ky. 1223. Deputies recovered numerous items taken in the burglary at that location, and a second location on Standard Ave. in Corbin, including a large Sentry safe, a smaller safe, a dollar change machine, a knife, a fishing pole that was to be a prize in a raffle, and DeWalt drills.

During the arrest, deputies reported locating drugs in the kitchen area of the residence, which was accessible to the 10-year-old and 13-year-old children living at the residence.

Mullsin was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of receiving stolen property under $10,000, two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment, and trafficking in marijuana.

Bates was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property under $10,000, two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment, and trafficking in marijuana.

Mullis and Bates were both lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Facility.

Mullis is being held on a $10,000 cash bond. Bates’ bond has been set at $5,000 cash.

