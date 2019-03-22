Two people announce candidacy for 86th legislative district seat













The 86th legislative district, which encompasses Knox County, including part of Corbin, and a portion of Laurel County, will be getting new representation in 2021 with the retirement of Rep. Jim Stewart, III, R-Flat Lick, and two people have thrown their hats into the ring in the race for the seat.

Brandon Shepherd, a Corbin resident, who was elected in November to the Corbin City Commission, announced his campaign Thursday.

“Personally, I am a Constitutional Conservative, who believes government works for the people, not the other way around,” Shepherd stated in a press release announcing his candidacy. “I am pro-life, pro-gun, and fiscally conservative.”

Joining Shepherd on the ballot will be Scotty Reams, a native of Laurel County, graduated from South Laurel High School.

After graduating high school, he went on to major in chemistry at the University of Kentucky, and is now a Doctor of Pharmacy student at the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy.

“Scotty’s vision as a future pharmacist is improving healthcare for all Kentuckians, fighting the opioid crisis, and lowering prescription drug costs,” Reams’ campaign Facebook page states.

Stewart, who will have served 24 years in the legislature, announced earlier this month that he would not seek re-election.

The filing period for the May 2020 primary begins on November 6.

Candidates have until January 28, 2020 to file to run for office.

State representatives serve two-year terms.