Two pedestrians flown out after being hit by truck near W’burg Walmart











Two people had to be flown out by emergency medical helicopter to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after being hit by a pick-up truck near the entrance to the Williamsburg Walmart Thursday afternoon.

Williamsburg Fire Chief Larry Todd said the accident happened about 2:36 p.m. when a jacked up white Ford F-250 truck struck two pedestrians in front of the general merchandise side of Walmart.

Todd said that he initially feared extrication might be required, but when he arrived at the scene the woman was laying next to the tire, and the four-year-old was laying on the ground.

Both were transported to the Kentucky Splash waterpark where the fire department set up an emergency-landing zone.

Two PHI Air Medical emergency medical helicopters landed and flew out the pair to Knoxville.

Todd said that both are believed to have suffered serious injuries.

It appeared the woman had left side injuries, possible fractures, and was in quite a bit of pain. The boy had abrasions, bruising and some blood coming out of his nose.

“It is Christmas season. Be real careful out there folks,” Todd added.

The Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Kentucky State Police and Whitley County EMS also assisted at the scene.