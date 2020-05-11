Two men facing assault charges in connection with fight involving hammer











Williamsburg Police arrested two men on assault charges in connection with a fight involving a hammer Monday morning.

Richard Fuston, 51, is facing one count of second-degree assault for allegedly striking Donald Neal, 51, with a hammer as the men fought at a residence on Savoy Depot Road, which is off of Savoy-Clear Creek Road.

“A hammer was recovered at the scene and seized as evidence,” department officials stated.

Neal is facing one count of fourth–degree assault.

Both men were treated at the scene for their injuries and then lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Upon arriving at the jail, Fuston allegedly attempted to eat some type of substance.

As a result, he is facing an additional charge of first-degree promoting contraband.