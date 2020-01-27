Two men arrested following vehicle, foot pursuits in north Corbin











Two men were arrested Friday night following a high-speed vehicle pursuit and foot chase in north Corbin.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael Browning, 44, of Lily, and William Jones, 19, of Corbin.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated the incident began at approximately 7:25 p.m. on American Greeting Card Road when Deputy Joey Robinson clocked a white Chevrolet Equinox SUV traveling 25 mph over the speed limit.

“When Deputy Robinson activated his emergency equipment the vehicle sped up and attempted to flee pulling into an apartment complex there where children were playing in the parking lot,” Acciardo stated, adding that the vehicle came to a stop and the two men, later identified as Browning and Jones, fled the scene on foot.

Robinson, along with Sergeant Greg Poynter, K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler, and Deputies Allen Turner, Hunter Disney and Travis Napier, chased down the duo and took them into custody following a brief struggle.

Browning was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police – motor vehicle, second-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot, speeding – 25 mph over the limit, reckless driving, and resisting arrest.

Jones was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot, menacing and resisting arrest.

Browning and Jones were both lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.