Two locally contested school board races set for this fall











There will be two contested races for seats on the Whitley County Board of Education this fall.

The filing deadline was 4 p.m. Tuesday to file to run for local school board races that will appear on the ballot in the November General Election.

Two-term incumbent Malorie Cooper has filed to run for re-election for the Third-District Whitley County Board of Education seat, and faces opposition from former Whitley County Clerk Kay Schwartz, who resigned from that position in late 2019 after working nearly 44 years in the clerk’s office.

Incumbent Fourth District Whitley County Board of Education member Brenda Hill has also filed to seek re-election and she will be facing opposition from Danny Terrell. Hill was first appointed to the school board on Nov. 10, 2010, to replace Dallas Sawyers.

Longtime incumbent Fifth-District Whitley County Board of Education member J.E. Jones has filed to run for re-election and is unopposed.

Corbin Independent Board of Education members Todd Childers, Keith Gibson and Stephen Mulberry all filed to run for re-election and are unopposed.

Williamsburg Independent Board of Education members Allan Steely and Kim Broome White are also unopposed in their bids for re-election.

Incumbents Jimmy D. Jones, Jackie R. Smith, Jo Ann Siler and Lee Ed Sears have all filed to run for the soil and water conservation district and are unopposed.