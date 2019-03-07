Two large cash prize lottery tickets sold in Williamsburg













The month of February was apparently a good time to buy a lottery ticket in Williamsburg.

On Feb. 20, a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at Xpress in Williamsburg.

The following day, a $200,000 Solid Gold Doubler scratch-off ticket was sold at Pilot Travel Center to a Warren County resident.

Zikret Hasic of Bowling Green was traveling to Georgia for work when he stopped off at the Pilot Travel Center in Williamsburg. While there, Hasic bought a $10 Solid Gold Doubler ticket, according to a Kentucky Lottery Commission release.

“I was bored, so I decided to buy a scratch-off,” he told lottery officials.

He revealed 10 “money bag” symbols on his ticket,

indicating the prize amount is doubled. Located below each of the symbols, was a $10,000 prize, totaling $200,000.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Hasic said. “I was shaking.”

The first person he called was his younger brother.

“I couldn’t sleep so I had to call someone,” he said. Hasic said he slept with the ticket under his pillow.

Once he returned home a couple of days later, he shared the news with his mom. It was during dinner that he told her. She seemed to take it well initially but then told him she wasn’t feeling well. It was a lot of information for her to handle all at once, he said.

Hasic is very excited to be able to pay off his house with his winnings.

He received $142,000 after taxes.

The Pilot Travel Center will receive a bonus of $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

So far no other details have been made available about the $50,000 Powerball winner.