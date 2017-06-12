By Dean Manning

Two Knox County Sheriff’s deputies were shot Monday as they attempted to serve an indictment warrant in the Trosper Community in eastern Knox County.

Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith identified the deputies as Claude Hudson and Keith Liford, and the resident as 50-year-old John Bays.

Trooper Shane Jaccobs, Public Affairs Officer at Post 10 in Harlan told The Advocate newspaper in Barbourville that the deputies had gone to the residence at 7293 Ky. 225 about 11:40 a.m. to serve the warrant when Bays began shooting at them, striking Hudson once and Liford multiple times.

Deputies were able to return fire, fatally striking Bays, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith said the bullet fired at Hudson struck his vest and badge but did not penetrate the skin.

Jacobs said both deputies were taken by ambulance to Appalachian Regional Hospital in Barbourville.

Liford flown on to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.

Jacobs said Liford is in stable condition.

Jacobs said state police have dispatched a shooter investigation team to the scene.

We thank our brothers and sisters in law enforcement, our extended families, and the community for it’s support during this difficult time as we resolve to continue to serve you,” officials from the sheriff’s office posted on the department’s Facebook page.

KSP was assisted at the scene by Barbourville Police Department, Fish and Wildlife, KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Local Volunteer Fire Departments.